The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed no additional funding has been allocated to improve the island’s footpaths despite a report suggesting £1.53m was needed.
A report by the Working Group on Footpaths, Bridleways and Green Lanes was debated in Tynwald last summer and revealed there are 210 outstanding complaints regarding conditions on the public rights of way network.
These range from minor issues such as a broken sign to major construction and groundworks needed to reinstate eroded paths in steep valleys.
The report suggested annual investment of more than £1.53m is required each year over five years to improve the island’s footpath network and eliminate the maintenance backlog.
However, no such funding has been made available so far, DoI Minister Tim Crookall has confirmed.
In a written Tynwald question, Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby asked the minister what uplift in revenue funding had been secured in the 2026 Budget in response to the working group’s recommendations and whether the related capital sum in the Budget is for one year only or allocated annually for five years.
In response, Mr Crookall admitted the allocation falls well short of the report’s recommended funding, saying: ‘There has been no uplift in revenue funding to the department in relation to the recommendations of the Footpaths, Bridleways and Green Lanes Working Group report.
‘A total of £700,000 capital funding has been included in the budget for the next five years (2026-2031).’
The working group’s report warned some paths may fall out of use without essential work.
It concluded: ‘Without appropriate investment and long-term funding, these routes and pathways are likely to deteriorate and become unusable.’
The DoI has responsibility under the Highways Act 1986 to maintain 316km of public rights of way.
The report proposed a five-year programme to tackle the backlog with a revenue budget of £831,301 and a minor capital budget of £700,000 provided annually.