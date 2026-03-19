Restoration of the horse tramway along the full length of Douglas promenade may have moved a step closer following a unanimous vote in Tynwald.
A bid for funding approval for the line’s extension could now to be brought forward to the May sitting of Tynwald.
Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby, who proposed the original motion, posted on Facebook: ‘Now it’s over to government. When there’s will, there’s a way.’
The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
In February, historian Charles Guard publicly challenged Tynwald to fulfil the long-standing commitment to reinstate the line along the full length of the promenade.
The island’s Victorian Society is supporting that call.
Ms Maltby’s original motion called for the Department of Infrastructure to present to the April Tynwald a capital funding request, implementation plan and business case to restore the tramway back to the Sea Terminal.
She said she was seeking ‘clarity, transparency and a conclusion’.
This was amended by the Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall to say that a business case for finishing the tram tracks between Broadway and the Sea Terminal would be submitted to Treasury as soon as possible - and subject to Treasury approval, a funding bid would be brought to Tynwald at the earliest opportunity.
But this was amended further by Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper to set a deadline of May for the DoI to bring forward a motion to approve the funding.
This was approved unanimously.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas confirmed Treasury had not yet received a business case.
Mr Crookall said he hoped to submit it in the ‘next few days’.
He cautioned that while a May deadline is achievable, the Treasury process may mean the proposal reaches Tynwald in June.
Ms Maltby said: ‘I really hope this is not the case. While my original April target was ambitious, it has clearly helped push this issue up the agenda.’