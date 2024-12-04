The Isle of Man can expect some extremely windy conditions over the coming days.
Weather warnings have been issued across the UK for strong winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain from tomorrow (Thursday) to the weekend.
And while Ronaldsway Met Office are yet to issue an official alert, forecasters told Isle of Man Today that they’re keeping a watchful eye on how the windy conditions could impact the island.
A spokesperson for the Met Office at Ronaldsway say that it will ‘likely’ issue weather warnings over the coming days.
The UK outlook
In the UK, the Met Office has published a map showing the Isle of Man in the middle of a yellow warning belt which stretches from Scotland and down to the north west of England.
According to the Met Office, anyone living in the affected area as displayed by the yellow band should ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays.
A UK Met Office yellow warning for windy conditions - 65-75mph in places - came into force from 4pm today in north and northwest Scotland until 9am on Thursday.
A second warning for strong gusts will come into force on Thursday at 4pm and will run through until Friday, with ‘disruption possible’ on the roads and railways across the water.
Weather on the Isle of Man
According to the five-day weather forecast issued by forecasters at Ronaldsway, tomorrow (Thursday) will start with clear, sunny intervals and occasional blustery showers.
However, while it will remain mainly dry later on in the day, gusts of up to 55mph can be expected in exposed locations, veering west or north west later in the evening.
The gusts will calm down overnight before picking up on Friday and possibly into the weekend.
Ronaldsway Met Office says Friday’s forecast is ‘uncertain with the risk of a deep area of low pressure affecting more northern parts of the British Isles’.
The current prediction is that strong winds will impact the island on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.