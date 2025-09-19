The government has no plans to make cyclists wear helmets, the Department of Infrastructure Minister has confirmed.
Dr Michelle Haywood was responding to a written Tynwald question from Onchan MHK Rob Callister who asked her what plans her department has to introduce legislation requiring cyclists to wear helmets.
She confirmed current regulations make it compulsory to wear helmets while riding motorbikes or horse but not for riding a pedal cycle.
In her written response, Dr Haywood said: ‘Section 24 of the Road Traffic Act 1985 allows the department to make regulations that require a person driving or riding in or on a motor vehicle of a specified class or riding on an animal of a specified class to wear a protective helmet of a specified description.
‘However, this provision does not allow the Department to make Regulations to require cyclists to wear protective helmets.
‘Under Section 59 of the Isle of Man Highway Code, it is suggested that a cycle helmet which is the correct size and is securely fastened should be worn, as opposed to must be worn.’
While confirming there are no plans at this stage to make wearing helmets compulsory for cyclists, she says the issue will continue to be monitored.
The Rushen MHK added: ‘At this time, the department does not have any plans to update the Road Traffic Act 1985 to allow regulations to be made that make the wearing of helmets for cyclists mandatory.
‘However, this situation will continue to be monitored, as the safety of cyclists and all road users is a priority to the department.’
Have your say! Email [email protected] with your views for possible publication. Include your name, address, and phone number for verification. Anonymity requests will be respected.