Proposals for a new community facility on Peel seafront have been unanimously approved by the planning committee.
Peel Commissioners’ application will see a café, two function rooms and new public toilets built on the site of the tennis and basketball courts at Marine Parade at the northern end of the town’s promenade.
The local authority previously said the area was ‘under used’ and the sports area could be located elsewhere.
It first unveiled its plans in late 2023 for the redevelopment of the tennis courts on Marine Parade to provide a café, bowling clubhouse, community facilities and public toilets (23/01360/A).
Approval in principle had been rejected by the planning committee in April the following year but then subsequently secured on appeal following an inquiry.
Planning committee chairman Rob Callister the site had the backing of the residents of Peel.
The entrance to the site will have a ramp for wheelchair access as well as stairs, and plants which are ‘salt tolerant’ will be included in the design.
For the proposed café, there will be room for 56 customers inside and 44 outside with a canopy to cover some of the seats and a glass balustrade in order to maintain the views of the castle.
There will be new public toilets with indoor and outdoor access.
Two function rooms will also be developed, a large one which will have room for up to 150 chairs and a small one can hold 50 chairs. The latter will also serve as a new clubhouse for the adjoining bowls club.
Committee member Peter Young told the meeting that he believed it was a ‘cracking’ use of the site and the new facility would help improve the area of the promenade.