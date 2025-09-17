There are no plans to provide weight loss jabs on the Isle of Man at the moment, the Health Minister has confirmed.
While acknowledging the growing popularity of such drugs, Ms Christian says other ways of losing weight are still being prioritised within
In her written reply she said: ‘The department is aware of the growing interest in GLP-1 receptor agonists (weight loss drugs), including Semaglutide following their approval by NICE for obesity treatment in England.
‘Weight loss injections are currently only prescribed in very specific clinical circumstances, primarily for type 2 diabetes.
‘In response to an oral question at the May sitting of Tynwald 2025, the department highlighted the need for the health system to have a Tier 3 weight management service in place before considering potential changes to prescribing on the NHS.
‘Subsequently the department has provided a statement to confirm that there are no plans within the current financial year to prescribe weight loss injections for weight management services.’
Ms Christian says, that while weight loss drugs are not available on prescription, her department does recognise the extent of obesity issues on the island but says diet and exercise remain the best ways of dealing with it.
She explained: ‘The department acknowledges that obesity remains a significant health challenge and continues to emphasise physical activity to promote health and wellbeing, highlighting a range of programmes offered by Manx Sport and Recreation available to individuals at risk of poor health outcomes.’