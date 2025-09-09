A new public sculpture by renowned artist Bryan Kneale is set to be unveiled at Tynwald National Park and Arboretum on Saturday, October 25, accompanied by a day-long programme of events.
The sculpture, titled ‘Eelips’ (Eclipse), is described as a culmination of Kneale’s life work in painting and sculpture and marks a significant addition to the Isle of Man’s cultural landscape.
It is the artist’s first public artwork to be permanently installed in the island and will become part of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s ‘Modern and Contemporary Loan Collection’.
Standing at 2.5 metres tall, the sculpture combines two and three dimensional forms and is designed to physically frame the surrounding landscape through a central cut-out void.
According to those involved with the sculpture, the work invites contemplation and interaction, encouraging viewers to consider their relationship with the natural world.
Eelips will also serve as a symbolic ‘portal’ across time and space, reflecting Kneale’s longs-tanding connection to the Isle of Man, where he was born and raised.
Kneale, who turned 95 this year, is donating both his time and the ownership of the sculpture to the island. He described the project as the fulfilment of a long-held ambition to create a permanent work in the Manx landscape.
‘I’m fairly obsessed with the place I came from, the Isle of Man, which is mountainous and by the sea,’ he said. ‘It would be wonderful to make something which would work in that landscape.’
To mark the unveiling, a full day of talks and reflections will take place in nearby St John’s Methodist Hall, exploring Kneale’s legacy and the broader significance of placing art in the landscape - particularly within the context of the Isle of Man’s designation as a UNESCO Biosphere.
Speakers include writer and cultural historian Sir Christopher Frayling, artist Nicola Hicks MBE, curator Dr Alexandra Hodby, and sculptor David Mach RA, many of whom have worked with or been influenced by Kneale throughout his career.
Discussions will be chaired by journalist and art critic Sam Phillips, with closing reflections led by the artist’s daughter, Kate Kneale.
The event is free to attend, though advance booking is required via Eventbrite to manage capacity. A new family activity guide, designed by local graphic artist Ali Hodgson, will also be launched as part of the day’s events.
The sculpture and accompanying programme are supported by Isle of Man Arts Council, Culture Vannin, the George Frampton Fund, and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, in collaboration with the Kneale family.
The full event schedule begins at 10am with coffee and pastries at St John’s Methodist Hall, followed by the sculpture unveiling at 10.30am, a series of talks and then concluding at 3.30pm.
For more information and to book a place for the day’s activities, you can visit https://albanyartscommunications.squarespace.com/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.