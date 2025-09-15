The Isle of Man Yoga Network (IoMYN) is set to host a weekend of workshops focused on ayurveda and yoga.
The sessions will be held at The Hub, formerly the Courthouse, in Bourne Place, Ramsey, on Saturday and Sunday (September 20 and 21), and will be led by Dr Deepa Apte, a London-based medical doctor who is also an expert in both disciplines.
Dr Apte brings a unique blend of qualifications as a trained medical doctor, certified yoga instructor, and ayurvedic practitioner.
With a global teaching and clinical background, she integrates modern medical knowledge with the principles of ayurveda to promote holistic health and well-being.
The aim of the weekend is to introduce the ‘fundamentals’ of ayurveda - often described as ‘the science of life’ - which emphasises the balance between body, mind, and spirit.
Participants will also explore how ayurvedic principles can complement existing yoga practices.
Saturday’s session will cover an introduction to ayurveda, basic body types (doshas), and the concept of a balanced constitution, with the accompanying yoga practice being tailored to individual body types.
Sunday will then delve into ‘understanding imbalances’ in body types and will include a discussion on how ayurveda and yoga can support cognitive health, including the potential to alleviate symptoms associated with dementia.
A spokesperson from the IoM Yoga Network, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, commented: ‘Attendance at one or both of the workshops would benefit yoga practitioners who wish to deepen their practice and understanding.
‘It would also benefit health care providers and practitioners, fitness and lifestyle coaches, and parents or carers who wish to maintain their own and their family’s health.’
Attendance is open to the public, and participants may choose to attend one or both days.
For booking and more information, you can visit https://iomyn.co.uk/booking-form/, or contact chair Sue Woolley at [email protected]