The chairman of Port Erin Commissioners has confirmed that there will be no fireworks display in Port Erin this coming November.
A statement released by the local authority on Monday confirmed that there would be no public display in the village for a third successive year.
It said: ‘Following several queries regarding a bonfire night fireworks display, Port Erin Commissioners has confirmed that there are no plans for an event this November 5 with no budget provision having been made during the Board’s budget setting for the current financial year.
‘This decision follows the same position for the prior two years, with the last display being held in 2021.
‘Following the decision to not hold a fireworks display during the Covid pandemic in November 2020, a low-noise display was trialled in 2021, but with mixed reviews.’
Chair of Port Erin Commissioners, Godfrey Egee added: ‘Whilst the Board appreciates that Port Erin fireworks display has been a well-attended event in the past, not having a display this year will mean there has been only one November fireworks display over the past five years.
‘With the cost of a 15-minute display being around £7,000 to £10,000, the board has felt that funding is better spent on other events with the Commissioners supporting spring, summer, autumn and winter events within the village such as TT Day, The Festival of the Beach & Sea and Christmas events.
‘One such event is the Hop-tu-Naa Spooky Walk due to be held on Saturday, October 26 starting at 6pm.’
Mr Egee concluded: ‘Many factors are considered with decisions of this nature, and it is important to highlight that Port Erin Commissioners is a Biosphere Partner, Port Erin Bay registered as a Marine Nature Reserve and fireworks displays can have negative effects on the environment, animals and people.’