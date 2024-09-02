The Chief Minister says the Manx government has not had talks with the UK about the possibility of giving asylum seekers a home in the island.
Alfred Cannan has given a written response to a Tynwald question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse.
Mr Moorhouse asked on what dates since September 2021 discussions had taken place with the UK government and other bodies about the possibility of asylum seekers being offered accommodation in the island - and what the outcome of these discussions was.
In a reply, published on August 30, the Chief Minister said: ‘The Isle of Man Government has not discussed the possibility of asylum seekers being offered accommodation in the island with the UK government or with other bodies.’
It was reported in the media in the first half of 2021 that the UK Government had considered sending asylum seekers to the Isle of Man, among other places, to be processed.
But Mr Cannan insisted that no approach was ever made to the Manx government about this idea.
He said: ‘In response to media inquiries, it was made clear at the time that the UK Government would not be able to open any sort of processing centre in the island without consent.’
Mr Cannan said it was important to note that an asylum seeker is classed as separate and different from a refugee, in a strict legal sense.
The Chief Minister added: ‘As a small island community, and as a dependency of the British Crown, the Isle of Man Government operates within certain constraints.
‘This means that the Isle of Man cannot make its own rules as they relate to immigration or nationality or that would compromise or contradict those of the UK and cannot therefore establish its own resettlement routes. The Isle of Man cannot receive or process asylum seekers.’
He pointed out that Ukrainian nationals who came to the Isle of Man following the invasion of their country did so through an immigration pathway that followed that established by the UK and not as either refugees or asylum seekers.
The Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine scheme has supported around 150 Ukrainian nationals, including children, in travelling to the island and being hosted by people in the community, at a cost of more than £240,000.
An updated refugee policy statement and report was laid before Tynwald in October last year.
In January, members debated a motion tabled by Douglas East MHK Jodie Faragher who called for the Council of Ministers to formulate a policy regarding the acceptance of refugees.
During the debate Rushen MHK Michell Haywood said: ‘We cannot receive or process asylum seekers, but we could, given the good will, offer resettlement in the same way as local authorities in the UK do.’