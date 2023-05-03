Manx Care says that police were called to Noble's Hospital today after reports of a 'suspicious male' seen on the site.
It added there is 'no threat' to its patients and staff.
It comes after reports of the individual being seen around the site. As a precaution, Manx Care called the police who responded immediately.
Manx Care said: 'Police searched the Noble's site and identified an individual who fitted the description provided. That individual fully co-operated with the police and no further action was required.
'We are satisfied that there is no ongoing threat to our patients, our colleagues and other visitors to the site. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues in the police who responded so promptly to our call this morning, and to our colleagues who have worked to secure the site and reassure our patients.'