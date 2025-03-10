Noble’s Hospital’s operating department has been praised for its ‘excellent standards’ by the Association for Perioperative Practice.
Following an audit by the Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) in December 2024, Manx Care have received a further two years reaccreditation for its continued work in enhancing skills and knowledge within its operating departments and associated areas.
Following significant work by management and staff to improve operating department standards, Manx Care were first inspected by the Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) in 2022 receiving accreditation from this highly respected body.
AfPP Accreditation acts as a quality kite mark and is valid for two years, confirming compliance with standards and a commitment to ongoing improvement.
The audit focussed on three areas: Five steps to safer surgery, management /human resources and accountable items.
Across all three areas, the AfPP stated that: ‘The department met all the required areas within the audit tool.
‘It is recommended that the management continue with their current practices and maintain the excellent standard achieved.’
The AfPP also stated that: ‘The (AfPP) consultants would like to express their sincere thanks to the executive management team and all the theatre staff for their positive welcome and their obvious dedication and passion towards achieving high quality, safe patient care.
‘The respect staff have for each other across the hospital and the support they show each other is to be commended.’
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said: ‘I am pleased to see that the continued hard work and commitment to delivering the highest quality care and standards in our operating theatres has been acknowledged by AfPP in their re-inspection of Manx Care in December.
‘This evidences continued improvement since we first achieved accreditation in September 2022. A huge congratulations to the team.’