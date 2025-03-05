Lawrie Hooper MHK, who has previously accused the Chief Minister of seeking to privatise the health service, condemned the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) instructions to Manx Care for 2025/26, which outline significant cost-saving measures across the healthcare system.
Earlier this week, Isle of Man Today reported that residents can expect reductions in hospital beds, longer waits for non-urgent care, and increased charges for dental services and prescriptions as part of the DHSC’s new financial framework.
Manx Care has been ordered to remain within its allocated £361.8 million budget, with a mandated 2% efficiency savings target.
The Mandate, alongside the Manx Care Operating Plan, sets out a restructuring of services aimed at achieving financial sustainability.
This includes shifting resources from hospital care to community-based services and encouraging self-management of chronic conditions.
Mr Hooper did not hold back in his response, saying: ‘A clearly stated intention to cut NHS services and push people towards ‘private options’ – coupled with drastic and dangerous reductions in front-line services across the board.’
‘I’ll be going through these documents with a fine-tooth comb but, on a first read, they look to represent the biggest assault on NHS care the island has ever seen.
‘I strongly encourage people to read these documents and contact your MHK.’
Under the Mandate, Manx Care must reduce spending on secondary care by around £6 million, reallocating the funds to primary and community care.
Waiting times for non-urgent treatments are expected to rise as a review of outpatient waiting lists ensures only those with an ‘ongoing need’ remain.
Additionally, the number of outpatient follow-up appointments will be cut by 10%, meaning patients will have to initiate their own follow-ups instead of being automatically scheduled.
Manx Care has acknowledged that some services will change or be reduced.
Plans for an adult ADHD pathway are now under reconsideration, while the launch of a new diabetic retinopathy screening programme has been postponed due to financial concerns.
Elective care waiting times are also expected to increase, though Manx Care has been instructed to protect existing cancer treatment targets and maintain investment in urgent and emergency care to avoid further delays at A&E.
Financial limitations will also affect hospital capacity, with the Government expecting improvements in productivity and efficiency within hospital services.
Manx Care has committed to reducing reliance on bank and agency staff, which could impact service availability.
The Mandate also outlines efforts to reduce patient transfers to off-island care, prioritising local treatment where possible.
Manx Care will work with providers to ensure only essential cases are referred to UK hospitals, with an emphasis on repatriating care when safe and feasible.
Potential increases in patient costs are also highlighted in the Mandate, with the DHSC set to review charging policies for dental services and prescriptions.
Additionally, the Government has ordered Manx Care to reduce management and administration costs at Noble’s Hospital by £500,000.
A workforce review has also been mandated to ensure staff are deployed effectively across the system.
Despite financial pressures, Manx Care will continue developing a Manx Care Record to replace outdated digital systems, though full implementation is subject to Treasury approval.
The Isle of Man Government argues that these changes are necessary to maintain a financially sustainable healthcare system.
The DHSC has stated that the measures aim to ‘maintain safe and sustainable services’ while ensuring value for money but acknowledges that service users may notice differences in how and where they receive care in the coming year.