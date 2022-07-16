Noble’s Park splash zone closed
Saturday 16th July 2022 7:02 pm
Noble’s Park splash zone (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Mechanical problems have forced the temporary closure of the children’s water attraction in Noble’s Park.
Douglas Council said on Saturday: ‘We are really sorry to say that the Noble’s Splash park has malfunctioned and is currently closed.
‘We understand that this is very frustrating for families on such a hot weekend but we are afraid this is completely out of our control.
‘The park is serviced and checked on a very regular basis.
‘This fault is completely unexpected.
‘We will do everything we can to get the park up and running again but this is more likely to be early next week. We again apologise for the inconvenience.’
