Noble’s Park splash zone closed

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Mechanical problems have forced the temporary closure of the children’s water attraction in Noble’s Park.

Douglas Council said on Saturday: ‘We are really sorry to say that the Noble’s Splash park has malfunctioned and is currently closed.

‘We understand that this is very frustrating for families on such a hot weekend but we are afraid this is completely out of our control.

‘The park is serviced and checked on a very regular basis.

‘This fault is completely unexpected.