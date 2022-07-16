Noble’s Park splash zone closed

Mechanical problems have forced the temporary closure of the children’s water attraction in Noble’s Park.

Douglas Council said on Saturday: ‘We are really sorry to say that the Noble’s Splash park has malfunctioned and is currently closed.

‘We understand that this is very frustrating for families on such a hot weekend but we are afraid this is completely out of our control.

‘The park is serviced and checked on a very regular basis.

‘This fault is completely unexpected.