After a break of a few years, the island’s Northern Young Farmers once again held their sheep shearing competition and there was a great turnout.
It was held at Ballakelly Farm, in Andreas, by kind permission of Alan Teare who also provided all the sheep.
Tom and Pippy Kermode were the judges for the day, whilst Kirree Kermode lent a hand to assist some of lady novices.
Nathan Mealin for kept the shearing side of things together whilst Finn Partington allowed them to use his trailer and machines and Northern Young Farmers president Alan Radcliffe lent his support and hand shears.
Lauren Miller and the Northern team took care of the catering and kept everyone well fed throughout the day.
The results were as follows:
Open Hand - 1, Shannon Moore; 2, Steady Al; 3, Jim Caley; 4, Matthew Alexander Reed
Northern Hand - 1, Steady Al
Ladies Hand - 1, Shannon Moore.
Novice Hand - 1, Shannon Moore; 2, Matthew Reed.
Open Machine (1 Sheep) - 1, Eddie Caley; 2, Shannon Moore; 3, Matthew Clague; 4, Toby Melling.
Open Machine (3 Sheep and Wrap Fleeces) - 1, Nathan Mealin; 2, Matthew Clague; 3, Archie Caley.
Northern Machine - 1, Nathan Mealin; 2, Ciaran Kneale; 3, Connor Davidson; 4, Philip Kinrade; 5, Lauren Miller; 6, Isla Caine.
Ladies Machine - 1, Alice Teare (Rachel Ranson); 2, Lauren Miller; 3, Elena Caley.
Novice Machine - 1, Eddie Caley; 2, Shannon Moore; 3, Toby Melling.
Fleece Wrapping - 1, Shannon Moore; 2, Finlo Sloane; 3, Elena Caley.