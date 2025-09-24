Understandably, Kathleen continued to mull on what she might do next and had written to friends in Liverpool, the Muirs, as Mr Muir had a career with links to shipping lines. If she were to obtain such a position, it would satisfy her wish to see more of the world, and she enquired of him whether he knew of any openings. The reply which reached her was kindly but did not offer much hope: ‘At the moment, I have no influence whatsoever with the SS companies here, as an inability to export, owing to government control, has severed any contact that I’ve formerly had.’ He went on to consider her future - which was very much typical of the times with the light-hearted advice it offered to a young woman. ‘Are you going to get married someday or is it your intention to work on and on instead? If you decide on the latter course, then I say take a job with a pension at the end of it, be in local government or with Post Office telegraphs. If, however, it’s your intention to marry, then stay at home. Learn how to sew, to darn, and above all to cook for the poor man that gets you, and in return he’d live for you, adore you, take you to the pictures now and again and if he is wealthy, lavish all kinds of costly gifts upon you, so that after a number of years you would be able to look back and say that married life had been nearly as good as living in the Wrens.’ At that moment, married life was very far from Kathleen’s mind.