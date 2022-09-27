Not known when island will get King stamps
Sunday 2nd October 2022 9:15 am
The Isle of Man Post Office has yet to receive its instructions for issuing stamps bearing the head of King Charles III.
This would come from the UK’s Ministry of Justice.
A spokesperson for the IoMPO explained that advice had not been given to fellow crown dependencies Jersey or Guernsey either.
However, the Post Office did receive an order from the MoJ on September 14 instructing it not to release any further stamp issues which carry the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II.
In the UK, stamps with an updated silhouette of King Charles will enter circulation once existing stocks of those with the Queen’s image are exhausted.
