Now’s time to buy your tickets for the shows

The 2021 Southern District Agricultural Show - Elias Parry (9) won the junior Young Handlers class with Ayrshire Cleigh Rour ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

As we look forward to the island’s two major agricultural shows, the organiser of both events has announced that tickets for the shows are available now. You can buy them from in advance from outlets around the island and you can also purchase them online.

This year’s Southern Show will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla. You can buy tickets for the show at www.southernshow.org.

Tickets are also available from Thompson Travel in Port Erin; Paradise & Gell in Peel; Chree-Brae Gifts & Jewellery in Castletown, and Something Different in Castletown. There is a discount available if you buy your tickets early.

The Royal Manx Agricultural Show will be held on Friday and Saturday August 12 and 13.

Tickets for the Royal are on sale now and there is a discounted rate when you buy your tickets online at royalmanx.com/tickets.

After you have bought your tickets they will be emailed to you.