Number of Covid cases at 2,028
Wednesday 23rd March 2022 4:53 pm
Share
Covid-19 News (IOM Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in the island stands at 2,028.
According to the government’s Covid dashboard, 288 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Of these, 10 were reported via PCR testing and 278 by lateral flow test.
Seven people are currently in hospital with the virus, with no one in the intensive care unit.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |