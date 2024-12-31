The number of operations and A&E cases in the Isle of Man has significantly increased throughout 2024.
The Minister for Health and Social Care, Claire Christian, released the figures in response to a written question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge.
The number of hospital operations stood at 2,439 in 2021 (which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic), while this number then increased to 4,161 in 2022 and 4,835 in 2023.
This number continued to increase in 2024, with a figure of 5,120.
Cases within A&E have also continued to increase since 2021, going from 39,488 to 43,068 in 2022, 45,771 in 2023 and now 47,875 in 2024.
Examinations in radiology have also seen year-by-year increases, going from 66,587 in 2020 to 82,011 in 2024.
Outpatient appointments have also seen a significant increase in the last four years - a figure of 105,719 in 2020 to 129,453 in 2024.