Part of the public car park at Isle of Man Airport is to be converted into private parking.
A total of 45 spaces in the standard parking zone are to be given over for use for car rental and valet services.
It will mean that the total number of public spaces available for passengers’ vehicles will reduce to 545.
Airport bosses say this is more than enough given the number of people now using Ronaldsway but that ‘contingency areas’ can be made available if demand increases.
A spokesperson for the Department of infrastructure said: ‘The draft parking order to convert 45 standard parking spaces to private use is aimed at accommodating the growing demand for car rentals and valet services.
‘Following this change, the total parking capacity will adjust from 590 spaces to 545, split between 162 premium and 383 standard spaces.
‘Taking into account current passenger volumes, this capacity remains more than sufficient. However, contingency areas are available to address any increases in demand.’
Just under 650,000 passengers used Ronaldsway last year, well up on the 562,490 the previous year but still significantly down on the 865,617 that passed through the terminal in 2019, the last full year before Covid struck.
Media IoM reported last week that the loss-making airport continues to operate over-budget.
Ronaldsway’s budget for 2024-25 was £7.2m but as things stand the facility is expected to cost £8.8m to run this financial year, with forecast income of £4,613,000 but expenditure of £13,472,000 .
In 2023-24, the airport’s budget was £7.67m but the actual cost was £9.18m and in 2022-23, its budget was £2.3m but the actual cost was £7.1m.
Then in July, two-tier charges were introduced with ‘premium’ spaces located closest to the main terminal building and standard parking charges covering the remaining spaces in what was the short-stay car park and long-stay car park.
Parking is free for the first 15 minutes in the premium parking area and 30 minutes in the standard parking area.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said car parking revenue has increased by 31% when comparing January to July 2024 with the same period in 2023.
Figures released in September last year showed revenue from parking had gone down since RingGo was introduced but airport bosses said that income per passenger had increased.