A 45-year-old woman who swore at police has been fined £300 for threatening behaviour.
Wilma Margaret Dotsey-Thompson admitted the offence but claimed she was being ‘victimised’ by police.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that officers were called to Bucks Road in Douglas on December 28, after a report of two males and a female fighting.
When officers arrived they found Dotsey-Thompson there and when she was searched, she started swearing and shouting ‘f***’ repeatedly.
Despite warnings about her behaviour she continued to swear, saying: ‘Look how many pigs it takes, f*** me.
‘You’ll get head-butted, you’ll get battered. F*** off.’
After being arrested and taken to police custody, the defendant claimed down and said: ‘I didn’t mean it, I apologise.’
The court heard that Dotsey-Thompson has 44 previous offences on her record.
She is also currently subject to a conditional discharge, imposed in November 2023 for assaulting a police officer.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that Dotsey-Thompson had said that the initial incident, which had led to the police being called, had been ‘play fighting’ and that the civilian who called officers had not realised.
Mr Wood said that numerous police vans and officers had attended and that the defendant had been surprised the response was quite as vigorous.
Dotsey-Thompson said that she had recently been diagnosed with a back issue and it had been painful when the officers had put her hands behind her back to handcuff her, which had prompted her language.
Mr Wood said that his client’s offending had slowed down recently and that she said she now abstained from using illegal substances.
However, Dotsey-Thompson claimed that the police had still stop-searched her seven times and raided her house five times.
‘She is trying to put her past behind her,’ said Mr Wood.
‘But she does find it extremely depressing that the police have such long memories.
‘She feels targeted, victimised and harassed.’
The advocate went on to say that his client had spent a night in the cells after her arrest.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘I have noted your perception of victimisation, but if police stop you, you can’t behave like this.
‘If you do, you’re going to get arrested and spend the night in the cells.’
Dotsey-Thompson, who lives at Cushag Road in Douglas, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.