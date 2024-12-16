In July 2013, Joel ‘Eljo’ T. Baltazar’s life took an unexpected and life-altering turn.
Working as a charge nurse at Noble’s Hospital - the first Filipino to hold a managerial role there - he suffered a stroke that left his right side paralysed and his ability to communicate profoundly affected by aphasia.
More than a decade on, Eljo, 51, from Douglas, reflects on his incredible journey with a mixture of gratitude and hope, describing it as ‘a triumph over a challenge that tested my strength.’
‘Every day I wake up, I am filled with hope, knowing that each new dawn is a gift’, Eljo said.
The day that changed everything
Eljo vividly remembers the moment he realised something was wrong.
While at home, his speech became slurred, and he struggled to communicate.
His friend Ben grew concerned and rushed him to A&E.
Despite showing classic stroke symptoms, Eljo claims he was initially misdiagnosed.
‘They thought I was having a mental breakdown’, he recounted.
After waiting for up to six hours, he was admitted for observation overnight.
The next day, the gravity of his condition became clear, and Eljo was flown to Liverpool via air ambulance for intensive care.
In Liverpool, Eljo spent a week in ICU before moving to an observation ward for three weeks.
He then began three months of rehabilitation, undergoing daily physiotherapy to regain basic mobility.
Upon returning to the Isle of Man, he continued his recovery at the Leonard Cheshire Centre in Ramsey before eventually transitioning to independent living in a bungalow.
The recovery process
Relearning how to navigate life proved to be an uphill battle for Eljo.
‘Life, once smooth sailing, transformed into a battle to regain my voice and mobility’, he shared.
With the support of speech therapists, Eljo slowly learned to say basic phrases.
Physiotherapy sessions helped him recover limited movement, but his right side remains paralysed.
‘Emotionally, it was incredibly difficult. I had to face depression and the uncertainty of what my future would hold.’
Eljo says his faith and community played pivotal roles in his recovery.
‘My friends, like Ben, were vital in recognising my initial symptoms and getting me help.
‘My Auntie Grace visited during my rehabilitation, lifting my spirits. And the NHS staff provided the care I needed to rebuild my life’, he explained.
Organisations like the Manx Stroke Foundation and the Stroke Association also became lifelines.
‘They showed me how to adapt to my new reality’, he said.
Modern technology has been another crucial aid, allowing him to communicate through video calls and notes.
A new chapter
Eljo’s life today is a testament to perseverance.
Though he had to give up his beloved nursing career and hobbies like volleyball, he has found new purpose in volunteer work.
He supports others at Noble’s Hospital’s Renal Unit, the Create Art with Stroke Foundation, Wooden Spoon Wednesday, and the Manx Stroke Foundation.
‘Volunteering allows me to give back and help others, even in a limited capacity’, he said.
Despite the challenges, Eljo finds joy in small victories and the ability to live independently.
‘I’ve had to adapt to so much, but I’ve learned to appreciate each day as a gift’, he shared.
Reflecting on his experience, Eljo emphasises the importance of recognising the signs of a stroke and seeking immediate medical attention.
‘If I’d been treated more urgently, the impact might have been less severe’, he said.
He also urges younger people to prioritise their health. ‘Don’t think you’re invincible. If you notice something wrong, get it checked straight away.’
For those recovering from a stroke, Eljo’s advice is simple but profound. ‘Don’t lose hope. Persevere and appreciate each day that you’re given. Surround yourself with supportive people and use the resources available to you.’
Looking ahead
Eljo’s faith continues to be a source of strength.
‘Before the stroke, I didn’t actively practice my faith.
‘Now, listening to weekly church teachings gives me hope and reminds me of God’s mercy’, he said.
He dreams of one day joining medical missions organised by his church, helping others as he once did as a nurse.
As he celebrates more than a decade of resilience, Eljo’s message to others is one of gratitude and determination. ‘Life may not go as planned, but it’s important to make the most of what you have. Cherish the people who stand by you and take nothing for granted.’
To find out more about the Stroke Association, visit their website: www.stroke.org.uk or contact Jennifer James on 399069 or email at [email protected].