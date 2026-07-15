Young people are being encouraged to get a potentially life-saving meningitis jab before starting university or residential further education this autumn.
The MenB vaccination programme is designed to help protect against meningococcal disease which is a rare but life-threatening infection.
It can cause meningitis (infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and septicaemia (blood poisoning), both of which require urgent hospital treatment.
The MenB vaccine helps protect against most strains of meningococcal group B bacteria, which is the most common cause of meningococcal disease in the British Isles.
There will be a two-dose course of MenB vaccine, with the first dose available from July and the second dose from August, ensuring protection is in place ahead of the new academic year.
The MenB vaccination programme is available to young people in Year 13 and under-25s who are starting university this autumn and/or will be living in further education accommodation or halls of residence for the first time.
It will be delivered through GP surgeries across the Isle of Man.
Year 13 students will receive an invitation from their GP surgery to arrange their vaccinations. Other eligible individuals should contact their GP practice directly to make an appointment.
Sheila Lloyd, executive director of nursing at Manx Care said: ‘While meningococcal disease is rare, it can develop very quickly and become life-threatening.
‘Young people who are preparing to move into shared accommodation at university or college may be at increased risk of exposure to meningococcal bacteria.
‘We encourage everyone who is eligible to take up this opportunity to help protect themselves before the start of the academic year.’
The programme follows a MenB outbreak in Kent earlier this year which was the fastest growing and largest ever seen in the UK.