Jack Edwards, aged 27, of Kerroo Coar, Peel, has pleaded guilty to failing to give information to police about a driver.
He had previously denied the offence but on Thursday (May 11) changed his plea to guilty.
Another charge, of failing to stop after an accident, was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence in light of the other guilty plea.
During a previous court appearance, Edwards has also pleaded guilty to careless driving and possessing class C drugs.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client was on police bail for other matters until May 15 and asked for an adjournment so that the outcome of that could be established.
Magistrates adjourned the case until May 25.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.