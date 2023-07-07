Ryan Owen Pegg, also known as Fairbairn, said he was addicted to pornography, watching around 300 movies a day, and had been reckless as to what he had clicked on online.
The 31-year-old will be sentenced in summary court on August 17.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that, in January, police were initially dealing with another matter in relation to Pegg, which was not pursued.
However, his phone, laptop, a Playstation, and computer were seized and analysed.
During the analysis, officers found 59 still indecent images of children and one video image.
They were categorised using the Copine scale, which measures the level of severity of an image from one to five, with five being the most severe.
The results were as follows; 28 at level one, five at level two, nine at level three, 17 at level four, and one at level five.
Pegg was charged with six counts of possessing indecent images and pleaded guilty to all counts.
Ms Cubbon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing and said that a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) would be sought when sentencing takes place.
During a police interview, Pegg had initially denied that any images would be found.
He said that he had no sexual interest in children and had never viewed any images of them.
Pegg told police that he was addicted to porn and watched around 300 movies per day.
He said he preferred lesbian films but denied seeing any of the images of children.
Pegg said: ‘I’ve been through lots of porn. I didn’t look at anything bad.’
However, he then told police that he could not argue over the images found.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor entered a basis of plea for his client in which Pegg reiterated that he was addicted to porn and said that his addiction had worsened.
He said he had become reckless as to what websites he would visit online, and what he clicked on, but claimed he had immediately deleted the images of children once they had opened.
Mr Taylor agreed that sentencing should take place in summary court and said that all the images had been found in a deleted area of Pegg’s computer which supported what he had told police.
He said that all the images had only been opened and viewed once, then deleted.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing with input from mental health services.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction for sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions that Pegg to live at his home address at Larivane Estate, Andreas, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.