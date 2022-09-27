Offers invited for operation of dining cars and park’s cafe
The government is inviting offers on behalf of the Curraghs Wildlife Park for the operation of its cafe.
The initial lease will be for a period of three years. The first three months of the term will be a rent free period to allow appropriate time to set up the cafe.
Curraghs Wildlife Park cafe is equipped with some furniture and equipment, which is subject to confirmation.
The government and the Department of Infrastructure Transport Services Division has also invited expressions of interest, from qualified and experienced organisations, for the provision of catering services for the Isle of Man Steam Railway Dining Train and Ticket Hall Restaurant.
The Dining Train and Ticket Hall Restaurant are key features of the island’s offering to visitors and residents and ‘must deliver a high quality service to match its profile’.
