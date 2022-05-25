Office of Human Resources executive director resigns

The executive director of the Office of Human Resources has left her role with immediate effect.

Her resignation comes as last week the chief minister promised sweeping government reforms in Tynwald.

Clare Conie’s departure will precede a review of OHR that ‘seeks to ensure that the highest standards of professional practice are maintained’.

Mrs Conie said: ‘As the largest employer on the Isle of Man, it’s essential that the Isle of Man Government can be held up as an exemplar of good practice, and that our values are demonstrated at all levels of our workforce.

‘My aim in stepping aside is to ensure that the OHR review can be undertaken comprehensively, objectively and with full transparency to ensure the integrity of OHR people and practices.’

Mrs Conie has worked for the Isle of Man Government since 2003, holding a range of HR leadership positions until her promotion to executive director of OHR in 2021.

Interim chief secretary, Caldric Randall, said: ‘As part of the forthcoming OHR review, the scope, role and future requirements of the Executive Director’s role will be considered, and the post will be advertised in due course.