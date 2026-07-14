Opponents of the Mooir Vannin offshore windfarm have queried whether the Manx government is missing out on millions of pounds of option fees.
The concerns were raised at the third and final public meeting into Ørsted’s windfarm application.
The Crown Estate in the UK signed an agreement for lease in early 2023 to a consortium of BP and EnBW for the proposed 1,500 MW Morgan and Mona windfarms.
Figures from the Crown Estate show the consortium paid a £231m option fee deposit for each, with a bid of £154,000 per MW per year.
But at the public meeting in the Villa Marina’s Promenade Suite it was claimed that Ørsted has paid just £70,000 to the Manx government so far for Mooir Vannin.
Businessman Peter Taylor, of Port Lewaigue, told the meeting: ‘BP are paying £200m per year in option fees for that windfarm. They have already paid more than £600m . We believe that Ørsted have paid less than £70,000.’
Mr Taylor, who is chairman of a company that is developing a large-scale energy storage facility in north Wales, asked the Examiners to make note of that ‘massive discrepancy’ in their report.
And addressing Ørsted, he said: ‘By the time your windfarm comes into operation, had you have been BP, you will have paid £1.6bn in option fees which would be sat in the bank account of the Isle of Man Government. You have not paid that so will you tell us where that money is going to?’
The energy firm signed an agreement for lease with the Department of Infrastructure in 2015 to develop a windfarm six-12 nautical miles off the island’s east coast.
Ørsted says the project will deliver financial benefits to the Isle of Man in the region of £2bn during its operational lifetime.
Menaka Sahai, chair of the independent Examining Body, asked Østed to provide equivalent information to that made public in relation to BP’s option fee payments, if they felt there was equivalence.
A spokesperson for Østed said: ‘Comparing option fee payments across projects, across different jurisdictions and differing timescales is difficult and potentially misleading.
‘The Examining Board made it clear at the outset of the session that Ørsted would respond in writing at the next deadline to allow as many people to speak as possible.
‘To ensure the official process is respected - we'll respond fully through the Examination, where all of the evidence can be considered properly and fairly.
‘Our focus remains on ensuring that the Isle of Man has a clear understanding of the overall value that the project would deliver - including long-term tax revenues, seabed lease payments, investment and clean energy to the island.’
The examination of its windfarm application is entering its final stage, with Monday’s final public meeting being followed this week by three specific issue hearings on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Comis Golf Club.