An MHK has criticised security arrangements during King Charles III's visit to the Isle of Man, claiming elected representatives were left feeling 'caged in' after being prevented from watching the monarch meet members of the public outside Tynwald.
Tim Glover, MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, made the comments after attending Tuesday's historic sitting of Tynwald, during which King Charles III, as Lord of Mann, addressed the ancient parliament.
While describing it as 'an absolute honour' to witness the occasion, Mr Glover said he was disappointed that Tynwald members were required to remain in their seats after the King left the chamber to greet crowds gathered outside the Legislative Buildings on Bucks Road.
Posting on social media on Tuesday, he said: 'An absolute honour to have been in Tynwald Court today to witness this moment of history.
'Not something that happens often at all.
'Great to see our Lord of Mann, HM King Charles III, received a warm Manx welcome at all his engagements today in glorious conditions.
'Tynwald members had to remain in their seats once the King left to do his walkabout and meet the crowds – despite having to obtain security clearance to even enter the building.
'We couldn't move until his car had departed – this felt disrespectful to the people who have been elected as public representatives.
'Would have loved to watch him meeting our people rather than feeling caged in.'
Ending on a lighter note, he joked: 'We will be feeling caged in again next week looking at the length of the July Order Paper.'
His Majesty addressed Tynwald before spending time meeting well-wishers outside the Legislative Buildings, where hundreds of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Lord of Mann.
The visit also included a community garden party at Government House, a journey aboard the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway to mark its 150th anniversary, and a visit to Heroes on the Water Isle of Man at Port Soderick before the King departed the island later that afternoon.