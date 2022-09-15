Okell’s to release ‘Lord of Mann’ ale
By Liam Grimley
Thursday 15th September 2022 3:00 pm
Okell's are releasing a new ale to commemorate the Queen's reign. ()
Okell’s Brewery is releasing a special ale to commemorate the late Lord of Mann, Queen Elizabeth II.
Managing director of Okell’s Ollie Neale said: ‘We wanted to commemorate the incredible life and long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and, as a brewery with 170-year history in the island, it felt right to produce something to celebrate Her Majesty’s long service.’
The ale will be 4.5%ABV and will be available in pubs across the Isle of Man from Friday in a limited quantity.
Mr Neale continues: ‘It gives us great pride to be able to produce something that can sit proudly on the bar in pubs across the island over the coming weekend to help celebrate the longest reigning monarch and our Lord of Mann.’
