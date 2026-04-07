The Old Castletown Road is set to close again for two weekends as further improvements are carried out at the White Hoe Wastewater Pumping Station.
The road was closed for two weeks last month before reopening with one-way traffic, but the works caused significant delays through the south of Douglas.
Now the Manx Utilities Authority (MUA) has reminded motorists about further closures which will take place over the next two weekends (April 11-12 and April 18-19).
Posting on social media, the MUA said: ‘As part of the Kewaigue wastewater upgrade, a full road closure on Old Castletown Road will be needed over two weekends during the Easter school holidays so our team can work safely.
‘Outside of these weekends, single lane traffic management will continue where conditions allow, with access maintained via Port Soderick.
‘A further three-day period of single lane traffic management will also be required later, operating between 9.30am and 3pm, with arrangements removed overnight. We’ll confirm these dates once finalised with the Department of Infrastructure.
‘Thank you for your continued patience while this essential upgrade work is completed.’
The original closure caused significant delays for commuters, with some reporting journeys taking two or three times longer than usual.
Speaking last month in Tynwald, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse raised concerns about traffic management and the lack of vehicle flow data, describing the early closure as ‘absolute chaos.’
Manx Utilities chairman John Wannenburgh responded that the closure had been carefully planned months in advance, highlighting the scale of the underground infrastructure involved and the need to ensure safety for both workers and the public.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all signage and traffic management arrangements during the upcoming weekend closures to ensure safety and minimise disruption.