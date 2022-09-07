Old girls get together again
Wednesday 7th September 2022 12:23 pm
Girls who attended Douglas High School for Girls at Park Road more than 60 years ago are to meet up again on Friday, September 9, at midday.
The former pupils who left school around 1960 meet every year at Douglas Golf Club Restaurant.
The Park Road building was demolished in 2013 after St Ninian’s High School opened its Bemahague site in Onchan.
