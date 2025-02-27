An Onchan commissioner says the authority ‘needs to be doing more’ to provide opportunities for young people in the village.
Scott Wilson would like to expand the premises of the current youth club to try and prevent children turning to crime.
He said: ‘The children have been saying there is nothing for them to do, and we know that if you engage children they’re less likely to be involved with antisocial behaviour.
‘It’s not really that they’re being disruptive, it’s just the fact they have nothing to do, and we’ve heard that from them directly.’