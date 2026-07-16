Onchan Commissioners says the Department of Infrastructure has not been adhering to its agreed weed killing routes.
The local authority claims the DoI should be carrying out the service on Main Road and Governor’s Road – however it believes these have been neglected.
It says it carries out weed killing on the other roads in the village, but clerk Ross Phillips said he had received some complaints about the service.
He told the board that their options were to wait for the DoI to spray the roads or use rates money to pay for a one-off service.
The commissioners then agreed to write a public letter to the department asking them to uphold their end of the agreement.