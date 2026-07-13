Motorists are being urged to plan ahead as temporary road closures and parking restrictions come into force ahead of King Charles III's first official visit to the Isle of Man as Lord of Mann.
The King will arrive on the island tomorrow (Tuesday, July 14), for a day of engagements including a special sitting of Tynwald, a visit to Government House and celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway.
With preparations now well underway, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has introduced a series of traffic management measures across Douglas, with further restrictions taking effect on Tuesday.
The most significant disruption will be between 6am and 6pm on Tuesday, when several roads in the capital will be closed to allow the royal visit to take place safely.
The full list of road closures is:
- Douglas Promenade (Queens Promenade, Strathallan Crescent and King Edward Road) – 6am to 6pm on Tuesday
- Summerhill Link Road – 6am to 6pm on Tuesday
- Bucks Road – 6am to 6pm on Tuesday
- Finch Road – 6am to 6pm on Tuesday
- Hill Street – 6am to 6pm on Tuesday
- Myrtle Street – 6am to 6pm on Tuesday
- St George's Walk – closed from Monday morning until Tuesday evening
Parking restrictions are also in place.
No parking is permitted until 6pm on Tuesday on Douglas Promenade (Queens Promenade, Strathallan Crescent and King Edward Road), Summerhill Link Road, Bucks Road, Finch Road, Hill Street, Myrtle Street and Stanley Mount.
Further parking prohibitions will be enforced between 6am and 6pm on Tuesday on St George's Street, Hope Street, Summerhill, Blackberry Lane, Mount Havelock and Strathallan Road.
The DoI has also confirmed diversions will be in operation while the closures are in force. Traffic normally using Douglas Promenade will be diverted via Port Jack, Strathallan Road and Summerhill, while alternative routes will also be in place during the closure of Bucks Road.
Emergency service vehicles and vehicles authorised by the Department of Infrastructure will be exempt from the restrictions.
His Majesty's visit will begin with a special sitting of Tynwald, where he will address members in his role as Lord of Mann before responding to a Loyal Address and meeting members of the public outside the Legislative Buildings.
The King will then attend a garden party at Government House before travelling to Douglas Promenade to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway.
During the visit he is expected to meet tram staff, unveil a commemorative plaque and take a short journey aboard one of the horse trams while greeting well-wishers.
Tuesday's visit will be the King's first to the Isle of Man since acceding to the throne and his first official visit as Lord of Mann.