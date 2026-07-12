A theatre-goer who drove from the Gaiety after drinking has been fined £1,350 and banned from the roads for two years.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 40-year-old to pay £125 prosecution costs, and to take an extended driving test after the ban ends.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that police received a report of a possible drink-driver leaving the Gaiety Theatre on Douglas Promenade, on May 15, driving a Ford Fiesta and heading towards Onchan.
Officers located and stopped Ramsay just before 9pm, at Ballachrink Drive in Onchan.
She failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
Once at police headquarters, Ramsay took a further test which produced a result of 69, nearly twice the 35 legal limit.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that her client had made a last minute decision to go to the theatre and a friend had purchased drinks.
She said that she had intended to leave her car, but had then decided to drive.
Ms Shimmin asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea, and said that her work involved home care, which she needed her licence for, but that she accepted that she had to face the consequences.
The advocate said that Ramsey, of Barrule Drive, Onchan, had no relevant previous convictions.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You were very nearly twice the limit, so you must have drunk an appreciable amount of alcohol.
‘It was a very foolish decision that’s going to have some serious consequences for you.’
Ramsey agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £25 per week.