PokerStars says its decision to surrender of its Isle of Man gaming licence won’t have any impact on players and staffing levels in the island.
The gaming licence had been held by parent company Rational Entertainment Enterprises since 2005 but was surrendered on March 8 this year.
A spokesperson for PokerStars owners, the Flutter Group, said: ‘As part of an ongoing programme to optimise PokerStars’ operating model, it has been decided that it no longer needs an Isle of Man B2B licence.
‘Players will continue to play under the UK B2C licence as they do today and will not experience any changes.
‘PokerStars has found the Isle of Man regulatory relationship constructive and mutually beneficial over the years.’