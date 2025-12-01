The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) says it hopes to consider more requests to turn the electrical railway sign to different colours to mark awareness days.
A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to the DOI asks why the lights are never changed to mark such events.
The DOI says: ‘We will consider requests from responsible organisations. Since the lighting was installed, we have only received one request to change the colours.’
The DOI says guidance from the supplier is needed to set lighting controls, but it has not yet been able to assist.
It added: ‘Once the process is established, we will be in a position to review and potentially action future requests.’