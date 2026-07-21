The planning application for the proposed Cair Vie Onshore Windfarm Project at Earystane and Scard has been delayed because further environmental, ecological and technical work is required, Tynwald has been told.
Responding to questions during the final sitting of Tynwald before September's House of Keys General Election, Manx Utilities chairman John Wannenburgh said the application had not been submitted in June as originally anticipated because additional assessments and validation work had extended the timetable.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover asked why the application had been delayed, whether further project development funding had been approved, whether spending was financially compliant and what the projected final cost of the scheme would be.
Mr Wannenburgh said the June target, set out in the Island Plan Final Programme Report, had always been an estimate based on the information available at the time.
He said: 'As the project has progressed, additional environmental, ecological and technical assessment work has been required, and consequently, we have needed to validate the outcomes.
'This has created additional work and extended the time necessary for the preparation and finalisation of the supporting planning documentation. The application was therefore not in a position to be submitted by the indicative date in June.'
He added that the proposed wind farm remains at the pre-application stage and, with the House of Keys due to be dissolved ahead of the general election, it was appropriate that newly elected members would have the opportunity to engage with the project through the normal democratic process.
On funding, Mr Wannenburgh said development money had already been approved for feasibility studies, environmental surveys, technical assessments and preparation of the planning application.
He said all expenditure to date had been incurred 'within the approved funding and governance arrangements' and was therefore financially compliant.
He also said no final investment decision had yet been taken, meaning an updated estimate of the project's overall cost would form part of a future business case after the development and planning stages had been completed.
During supplementary questions, Mr Glover referred to a recently released Freedom of Information response which he said highlighted differing cost estimates ranging from £40 million to £46.5 million and referenced concerns raised by the Standing Accounts Committee over additional funding.
He asked whether the committee had reported Manx Utilities over a suspected financial irregularity.
Mr Wannenburgh declined to comment directly, saying detailed questions should be directed to the Treasury.
He added: 'The good news, of course, within that FoI is that the positive payback period was referenced, which the honourable member has failed to mention.'
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse later asked when newly elected politicians would have the opportunity to consider the proposals.
Mr Wannenburgh replied that the planning application would be submitted when it was finalised, adding that it was 'imminent'.
Mr Glover also raised concerns about uncertainty for residents living near the proposed site, saying the prolonged process was causing anxiety.
In response, Mr Wannenburgh acknowledged those concerns.
He said: 'I know that it's a matter of anxiety for a lot of people and for that reason we will submit the application when it is absolutely ready and not before, because we want the case to be as strong as possible, whether it's for or against.
'If it's against, then I won't support it. On the other side, if it does support it, then I will definitely support it.'