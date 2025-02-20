Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber says issues plaguing an abattoir should be coming to an end.
The Isle of Man Meats plant has been plagued by operation issues and delays which has left famers across the island frustrated.
In September there was a major shake-up to the board after the Manx National Farmers’ Union declared it had no confidence in the management of the government-owned and subsidised Meat Plant over frequent cancellations and delays.
But concerns have still been raised about long waiting times to get animals processed through the plant, an issue which has plagued the plant for years.
Mrs Barber was responding to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover at this week’s Tynwald sitting on what operational issues remain at the site.
Mrs Barber said: ‘I am not aware of any specific operational issues at the abattoir but there is a focus on ongoing maintenance which means there does remain a residual risk of short notice maintenance-related stoppages.
But Mr Glover asked about recent supply issues in the hospitality industry.
Mrs Barber said: ‘It has been quite well advertised by the meat plant there has been a slowdown which has been communicated to all customers allowing staff to enhance their skills and build operational confidence.
‘That had had some minor impact but as we move out of that period, I would expect those issues to be resolved soon but while acknowledging there are some issues around carcass balance which means demand and supply don’t always match.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse raised concerns about waiting times to book in animals to the abattoir and delays in payments.
Mrs Barber confirmed the wating time for cattle is ten weeks and six weeks for pigs and said the issues are around being able to sell through the produce each week.