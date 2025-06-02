Cabinet Minister David Ashford confirmed the survey will be carried out to compliment a similar one carried out among five-year-olds last year.
But he ruled out carrying out a full dental assessment among the island population before the next General Election in September next year.
Mr Ashford was responding to a written Tynwald question from Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper who asked when the dental needs assessment will be undertaken and when he will publish the results.
A dental needs assessment was last produced in 2019 as part of the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment programme which focused on 0–11-year-olds.
Mr Ashford said: ‘Since then, the Public Health Directorate has monitored oral health through epidemiological surveys as part of the Smile of Mann programme. In 2024/25, a survey of 5-year-old children’s oral health was completed and published.
‘Later this year, a further survey will be undertaken for 12-year-old children. This study will help build a fuller picture of oral health throughout childhood and, alongside the findings from the five-year[1]old survey, act as a predictive indicator for future adult oral health needs.
‘These surveys allow us to consistently and reactively understand dental needs in the population and underpin any public health recommendations through a robust and systematic methodology.’
Although no full dental assessment will be carried out, Mr Ashford insists dental health remains a key issue.
He said: ‘While no formal oral health needs assessment is currently scheduled to be published before the next General Election, oral health remains a public health priority.
The Department will consider, in collaboration with colleagues from Manx Care and the Department of Health and Social Care, whether there is a case for undertaking an adult oral health needs assessment in the future, which may support reform to NHS Dentistry on the island.’