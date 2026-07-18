The 2026 World Championship Viking Longboat Races, organised in association with RIELA, have been postponed because of forecast high winds.
Race organisers announced the decision today, A new date for the championship will be announced in due course.
Organisers have confirmed they will contact all participating teams throughout the day with further information.
The Viking Longboat Championships in Peel have been running for over 60 years, starting in 1963 and held annually each July.
The race takes place in Peel Harbour, where 10‑person crews row large Viking‑style boats in a 400‑metre sprint around the harbour.
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