An orienteering club is holding an event at Archallagan Forest near Foxdale on Saturday, September 9.
This is a change of venue from the previously advertised location at Ballaugh Forest to facilitate a round of the British Enduro Championships organised by Ramsey Motor Cycle Club.
Registration is from 9am to 9.50am with individual start times from 9.30am to 10.30am.
Registration, start and finish is beside the new car parking area just off the Eairy Kelly road, on the southern edge of Archallagan Forest.
Participants in the Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb event have to navigate in order as written on their description sheet to each orange and white control flag marked on their orienteering map, whilst choosing the best route to get to each control flag.
They must pin-punch their scorecard to prove that they have visited each control flag on their chosen course and their time is recorded when they finish.
There are three courses to choose from of varying distances and number of control flags to visit:
Long: Championship course
Middle: Intermediate course
Short: Novice course
Any participants undertaking the Long Championship course who expect to take longer than 120 minutes should select an early start time and all participants must return to the finish by 1pm at the latest even if they do not complete their course.
This activity is suitable for people of all ages and they can take part as individuals, families or groups of friends.
Children must be under the supervision of an adult.
Participants can walk or run, and suitable footwear and clothing must be worn for weather and underfoot conditions.
A compass is optional, to assist with navigation.
Guidance can be given by Orienteering Klubb members before novices take part.
Presentation of medals will be made to winners of different categories towards the end of the event.
Cost – Adult: £3. Youth under 18 years: £1. Family (adults anc children under 18 years): £6 (max) Cash only payment.
Further information and details about this event and future events can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering website www.orienteering.iom