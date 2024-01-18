Orran Smith has successfully completed the gruelling Montane Spine Race.
The 44-year-old ultra-distance athlete safely navigated his way through 268 miles of arduous terrain along the Pennine Way from Edale in England to Kirk Yetholm in Scotland.
Having finished a fine 10th in his debut last year, Smith went event better this time around by reaching the finish on Thursday morning in a total of 94 hours 48 minutes and 36 seconds which earned him an excellent sixth place and fifth male.
A day earlier, Orran’s partner Nikki Arthur won the Montane Winter Spine Challenger North women’s race, winning the 160-mile race in a record time of 52 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds.
