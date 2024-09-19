Ørsted – the business behind proposals for the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Maughold head – has said it is ‘encouraged’ by public responses during a recent consultation period.
The community consultation was held between July and September offering residents across the island a chance to find out about the company’s green energy plans and the economic benefits it could bring to the island.
A series of public events were held in Laxey, Ramsey, Douglas, Peel, Port Erin and at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show, while detailed information was available online and in a booklet that was delivered to more than 43,000 residential addresses.
All the events featured display boards and a chance to speak directly to the Mooir Vannin team.
During the consultation period, the Mooir Vannin team also held meetings with Isle of Man Government departments and agencies, local authorities, business groups, and third-sector organisations.
John Galloway, Ørsted development director for the Isle of Man, said: ‘We would like to thank everyone who took the time to take part in the community consultation on the Isle of Man’s first offshore wind farm.
‘The feedback has demonstrated a high-level of interest and knowledge about the project, which is very encouraging. We have received support from residents who share our enthusiasm for the economic and secure green energy benefits that the wind farm could provide for during its 35-year operational lifetime.
‘We would also like to thank members of the public for the questions and concerns raised, and these will all be carefully considered and shared in a detailed consultation report.
‘It is important to note the plans we presented for consultation were a maximum design scenario that shows the potential impact of the greatest size, number and widest spread of turbines at the closest edge to the shore.
‘Our proposals will now be reviewed, refined, and adapted ahead of submitting a planning application next year.’
‘We’re continuing work with Manx Utilities, proposing a link that can provide enough electricity for the island’s future energy demand.
‘We’re also continuing to work with departments across government on how the full economic benefits of the project can be secured and delivered for the long term, across the whole community.’
Whilst the consultation period has closed, detailed information, including all visualisations of the wind farm from the east coast, can be found at orsted.im/mooirvannin/document-library.
Ørsted currently operates 12 offshore wind farms, with more in the pipeline. In the North Sea, off the coast of Yorkshire, Hornsea 1 and 2 are operational and plans are on track for Hornsea 3 and 4. When Hornsea 3 is completed it will increase the wind farm’s total capacity to five gigawatts, making Hornsea the world’s largest offshore wind zone and providing electricity to around 5 million homes.