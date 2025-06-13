Richard Brindley has been appointed as a non-executive chairman of Douglas firm FIM Capital Limited (FIM).
Mr Brindley has more than 40 years’ experience in the finance industry starting his career with NatWest Bank in the UK.
In 1997 Richard moved to the Isle of Man to head up NatWest sales and service divisions and was also managing director of Lombard Manx Ltd and Isle of Man Bank Leasing Ltd, two wholly owned debt/financing subsidiaries.
Recruited to Close Brothers in 2001 Richard became the senior director in the Isle of Man where their principal activities were wealth management, banking, custody and trust and company administration.
He also had responsibility for the international business development team for the Close Asset Management businesses.
Since 2013, Richard has been involved in many new and exciting start ups where he was director of the Assured Fund Limited and a consultant and director to the Guernsey-regulated Equity Bridge Asset Management group of companies.
Richard said: ‘I am very excited to be joining the FIM team at this pivotable stage in their development.
‘I have watched the business strategy, momentum, and success from afar and was delighted to be approached to be one of the candidates for this excellent opportunity.
‘The FIM mission, vision and values resonate with my own and I’m keen to assist the board and team in taking the business to the next level. It’s a very exciting time indeed.’
FIM Capital Limited chief executive David Bushe said: ‘It is an absolute pleasure to welcome a candidate of Richard’s experience and calibre to the FIM Capital board.
‘Richard’s energy, enthusiasm and professionalism will help take FIM to the next level and is infectious.
‘I look forward to the benefits Richard brings to the FIM board, team, and clients.
‘Our mission to offer exemplary services to all our clients is front and centre and a prerequisite for all of FIM’s exciting growth plans across our investment management and fund administration services.’
FIM Capital Limited was established in 2006. The Athol Street company, which is completely independent, employs 48 people and has approximately £3bn of assets under management and administration.
It provides services under two broad and overlapping headings: Investment management services - focussed on managing discretionary portfolios for private clients, institutions, trusts and corporations. Administration services - focussed on the provision of administration and accountancy services to a wide variety of both closed ended and open-ended collective investment schemes.
- We want to hear from you! If you have workplace news - whether it's a major achievement, a new initiative, an employee success story, or a charity effort - share it with us for possible publication in our newspapers and websites.
Email [email protected] with details, and please include a phone number so a reporter can verify information quickly if necessary.
Your workplace plays an important role in the Isle of Man community, and we’d love to help highlight its achievements. Get in touch today and let us share your news with our readers!