A geotechnical seabed survey is set to begin this month off the coast of the Isle of Man as part of early-stage development work for Ørsted’s proposed Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm.
The survey vessel ‘Connector’ - operated by GEO and used on similar offshore wind projects globally - is expected to arrive in Manx waters on Friday June 20. Weather permitting, the work is expected to take six to eight days.
The survey aims to assess the geotechnical properties of the seabed to support the design and engineering of the proposed wind farm.
It will involve 20 Cone Penetration Tests (CPT) and 20 dissipation tests. The CPT involves inserting a small cone into the seabed to measure resistance and soil friction.
According to GEO, the method causes minimal disturbance, with the seabed naturally resettling afterwards.
GEO, which has international experience in offshore surveying, is undertaking the work in line with recognised environmental standards, including measures to limit impact on marine life.
Richard Watson, technical director for the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm, commented: ‘We’re delighted to be working with GEO on the next phase of seabed surveys here in the Isle of Man.
‘Their expertise in conducting offshore surveys is respected across the global energy industry, and we have worked successfully with them on other offshore projects.’
The survey is expected to cost approximately £2 million and will be funded entirely by Ørsted.
The wind farm project remains subject to planning approval from the Isle of Man Government and, if approved, Mooir Vannin would become the island’s first offshore wind farm.