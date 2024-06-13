Danish renewable energy firm Ørsted’s Isle of Man team welcomed Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer this week for an introduction and discussion about plans for the island’s offshore wind farm.
The Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm is set to be the island’s first offshore wind farm, located in Manx territorial waters.
The name Mooir Vannin comes from the Manx language term for the Irish Sea – and literally translates as the ‘sea of the Isle of Man’. Ørsted was awarded seabed exclusivity from the Isle of Man Government in November 2015 and since then have been carrying out detailed investigations and surveys that will inform their environmental impact assessment and planning application.
Following community consultation and feedback from across the island during this summer, the planning application for the wind farm is expected to be submitted to the Isle of Man Government in Spring next year.
His Excellency and Lady Lorimer visited Ørsted’s office in Athol Street, Douglas and were given some insights in to the company’s unprecedented transition from fossil fuels to a green business.
The guests were also introduced to the planning regime for infrastructure in the Isle of Man, timescales for offshore wind farm development and discussed some examples of the economic and energy security benefits that the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm could bring to the Isle of Man.
Duncan Clark, Ørsted’s senior vice-president and head of the UK and Ireland region, said: ‘It was a privilege to welcome His Excellency and Lady Lorimer to Ørsted’s offices in our second year since opening on Athol Street in Douglas.
‘The team here are continuing to work hard on the upcoming community consultation, planning application and on maximising the opportunities and investments in jobs and skills that we know offshore wind can support.’
John Galloway, Ørsted’s development director for the Isle of Man, added: ‘Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm is a priority project for us and for the Isle of Man Government, as it seeks to deliver a new vision on energy security and independence.
‘I am pleased we could share our journey so far with His Excellency and Lady Lorimer this week.
‘We’ve completed the most comprehensive survey campaign of seabed conditions ever undertaken in the island this year and completed two years of bird and marine mammal movement studies off the east coast.
‘As we prepare for consultation this summer on our proposals, it was a pleasure to share some insights and findings with His Excellency and Lady Lorimer here at our offices in Douglas.’