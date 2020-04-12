Our Island: Our World festival keeping one eye on the future

From roots and reggae to swirling klezmer, and from Balkan classical music to the bright and vibrant sounds of Indian folk, a wide variety of world music groups are heading to Peel later this year.

Last week, the organisers of the Our Island: Our World festival announced that they are still going ahead as planned with the vibrant celebration of world music, arts and cultures. It is set to take place at the Peel Centenary Centre between Wednesday, September 9 and Saturday, September 12.

The legendary UK reggae band Talisman and the Klezmer and gypsy-fusion group She’Koyokh all feature on the Friday night.

Talisman formed in Bristol during the late 70s and spear-headed the UK roots and reggae scene, supporting groups such as the Clash and Burning Spear, as well as the Rolling Stones.

Described as ’one of the finest klezmer ensembles on the planet’, She’Koyokh headline the Saturday night.

The eight-piece group play a vibrant and thrilling mix of Balkan, Jewish and gypsy music and last appeared in the island in 2016.

They will be joined by Vamos y Bailer, a Spanish Flamenco dance group. Literally translated as ’Get up and Dance’, the group will bring a fiery, Latin show of traditional dance and music.

Saturday night will see the return of the Urban Folk Quartet to the island. The four-piece last played at the Mannifest festival in 2011, while guitarist Joe Broughton has visited the island to host community music workshops.

They will be followed by Circus Raj, who perform a thrilling blend of Indian music and spectacular acrobatics and dancing.

The headliners for Saturday are Lakuta, a top-rated UK-based world and afrobeat group, headed up by vocalist Siggi Mwasote and Latin percussionist Cicely Taylor.

New for this year will be a night of world and classical music held on Thursday, September 10 at Peel Cathedral featuring the Kosmos Ensemble trio.

Organiser David McLean said they were excited about the line-up they had put together for this year and that they have their fingers crossed they will be able to host the festival as planned.

’The bands we have got for this year, I think, are absolutely top class,’ said David.

’It is a really strong line up. Talisman are a brilliant reggae band and we’re delighted to bring She’Koyokh back to the island.

’I was speaking to their viola player Meg Rosaleen-Hamilton recently and she said that, compared with how the group were in 2016, the band are almost unrecognisable now - they have come on so much.

’Every band taking part deserves to be a headliner in their own right, they are all that good.

’We very much hope that the pandemic situation is resolved by September, and that the festival can go ahead in full,’ he added.

’But should we need to cancel or alter the programme, tickets will be fully refundable.’

All tickets, including weekend passes, priced £50, are available online, along with more details, from www.ourfestival.im

by Mike Wade